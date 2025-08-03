OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,675 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $269,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSP opened at $181.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

