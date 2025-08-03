100,300 Shares in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 858.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $488,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.24. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 90.48%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

