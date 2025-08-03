OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,549,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 278,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 324,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after purchasing an additional 45,956 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 426,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 217,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 3.0%

EWY stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $74.36. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

