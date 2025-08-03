iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $56.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39.

iShares MSCI China ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.5356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.