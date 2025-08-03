iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Increased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $237.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $250.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.70.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.4833 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

