OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 27,820 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its stake in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,820 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,004,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,974,000 after purchasing an additional 251,992 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 58,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 128,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on STAG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Insider Activity at Stag Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,543.50. The trade was a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stag Industrial Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 422.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 117.32%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

