PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $99.92 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 786,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $99,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG opened at $152.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $158.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.2104 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

