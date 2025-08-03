VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 7.8% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 2.53. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

