PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,686 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $89,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CL opened at $83.51 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $82.70 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.