MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MongoDB by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95,893 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,356,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of MDB stock opened at $220.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.23. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $370.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,983.68. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $5,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 256,974 shares in the company, valued at $60,131,916. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.31.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

