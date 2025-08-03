UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 636 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 581.6% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 323.7% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.0%

VTWO opened at $86.92 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.91.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.2498 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

