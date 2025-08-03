Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes $810,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 762.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Cfra Research raised AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.38.

NYSE:AN opened at $190.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $217.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.86. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

