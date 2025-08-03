PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,970 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $69,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $179.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.