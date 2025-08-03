Delta Financial Group Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Delta Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,525,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,323,000 after buying an additional 604,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,807,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,644,000 after acquiring an additional 335,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,756,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,997,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,709,000 after purchasing an additional 542,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,756,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,921,000 after purchasing an additional 306,972 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

