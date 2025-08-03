Top Luxury Goods Stocks Worth Watching – August 2nd

New York Times, RealReal, and SLR Investment are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of companies that design, produce, and sell high-end products—such as designer apparel, fine jewelry, luxury watches, premium automobiles, and upscale fragrances—catered to affluent consumers. Their performance typically reflects shifts in consumer confidence, discretionary spending, and global wealth trends, making them sensitive to economic cycles and brand reputation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,410. New York Times has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04.

RealReal (REAL)

NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,232,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,648. RealReal has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $592.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

SLR Investment stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. 201,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

