Short Interest in Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Expands By 9,356.5%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,740,000 shares, anincreaseof9,356.5% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 825,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $995,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $995,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 89,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Teucrium Wheat Fund alerts:

Teucrium Wheat Fund Stock Down 1.1%

Teucrium Wheat Fund stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Teucrium Wheat Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71.

About Teucrium Wheat Fund

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.