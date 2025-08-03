Promising Utility Stocks To Consider – August 2nd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Quanta Services, Ford Motor, Southern, and MasTec are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, natural gas, water and sewage treatment—under regulated frameworks. Because these services are always in demand and rates are often set or approved by government agencies, utility stocks tend to offer relatively stable revenues and consistent dividend payouts. Investors typically view them as lower-risk, income-generating holdings in a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.63. 88,785,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,739,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.84. The firm has a market cap of $976.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.93, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $472.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,282,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,114. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $406.11 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $485.54 and a 200 day moving average of $496.60. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $381.52. 2,416,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,141. Eaton has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.79. The company has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $10.95 on Friday, hitting $395.18. 2,094,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,995. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $424.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $10.80. 73,499,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,465,712. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE SO traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $94.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,489,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41. Southern has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $96.44.

MasTec (MTZ)

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

NYSE MTZ traded down $15.17 on Friday, reaching $174.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,637,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.11. MasTec has a 12 month low of $89.96 and a 12 month high of $194.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.83.

