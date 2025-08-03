Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 400.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Southern by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

