Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Biogen from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Biogen from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.63.

Biogen Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $131.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Biogen has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $213.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

