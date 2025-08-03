Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.