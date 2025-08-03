Delta Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.41 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.