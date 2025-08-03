iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

