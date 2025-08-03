Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Pulmonx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $6.50 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, D. Boral Capital dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Pulmonx Trading Down 12.5%

LUNG opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 62.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Ferrari sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,995.84. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 10,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $32,730.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 273,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,612.07. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock valued at $136,044. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $10,421,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pulmonx by 4.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,147,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 46,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Pulmonx by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 772,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 80,851 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

