Wall Street Zen Downgrades Perfect (NYSE:PERF) to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perfect (NYSE:PERF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Perfect Trading Down 4.6%
Shares of NYSE:PERF opened at $1.87 on Friday. Perfect has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $159.06 million, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46.
Perfect Company Profile
