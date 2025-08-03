Wall Street Zen Downgrades Perfect (NYSE:PERF) to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perfect (NYSE:PERFFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Perfect Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:PERF opened at $1.87 on Friday. Perfect has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $159.06 million, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Perfect Company Profile

Perfect Corp. is a software as a service technology company, which engages in the business of developing makeup virtual try-on solutions. Its solutions include virtual try-ons for makeup, nail art, hairstyles, beard dye and styling, eyewear, jewelry, advanced skin diagnostic technology, foundation shade finder, and interactive artificial reality makeup application tutorial platform.

