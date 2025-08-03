VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
VirTra Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of VTSI opened at $6.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. VirTra has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 million, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. VirTra had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirTra
VirTra Company Profile
VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.
