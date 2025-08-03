VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

VirTra Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of VTSI opened at $6.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. VirTra has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 million, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. VirTra had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirTra

VirTra Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of VirTra by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VirTra by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VirTra by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of VirTra by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VirTra by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.