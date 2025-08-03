China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTC opened at $1.70 on Friday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

