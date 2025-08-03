WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,800,000 shares, anincreaseof18,456.7% from the June 30th total of 9,700 shares. Currently,3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 652,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 652,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently,3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on WESCO International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WESCO International from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens downgraded WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $550,196.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,262.34. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,031 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE WCC opened at $203.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.05. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $125.21 and a 1-year high of $219.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

