Short Interest in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Rises By 14,819.0%

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,130,000 shares, anincreaseof14,819.0% from the June 30th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently,5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $461.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.68 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,400. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,888,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,672,000 after acquiring an additional 278,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,203,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25,209 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,952,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,228,000 after acquiring an additional 517,773 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after acquiring an additional 49,197 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

