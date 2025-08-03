VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Short Interest Update

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,140,000 shares, anincreaseof11,476.6% from the June 30th total of 44,400 shares. Approximately7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTEX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VTEX in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.30 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on VTEX in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on VTEX from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on VTEX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

VTEX opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 1.34. VTEX has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.81 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VTEX by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in VTEX by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in VTEX by 6.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in VTEX by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in VTEX by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

