Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Short Interest Up 27,277.0% in July

Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,340,000 shares, agrowthof27,277.0% from the June 30th total of 12,200 shares. Currently,1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently,1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $104.59 on Friday. Veralto has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.58.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 12.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VLTO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,499.64. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,938.15. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,806 shares of company stock worth $381,351 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in Veralto by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.