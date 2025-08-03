TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TMDX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $120.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 2.09. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $157.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $90,680.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,159.92. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $632,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,866 shares in the company, valued at $362,405.70. This trade represents a 63.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,613 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at $4,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

