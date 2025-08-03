Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $469.09.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $507.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $475.19 and a 200-day moving average of $411.51. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $523.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.