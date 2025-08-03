Novus Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Novus Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 426,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wincap Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Wincap Financial LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

