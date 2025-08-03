Scotia Capital Inc. Has $332.72 Million Position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,683,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,389 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for approximately 1.8% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $332,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,638 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 652,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55. Manulife Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.3194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.