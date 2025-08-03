Novus Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,110 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after buying an additional 5,207,877 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,001,000 after buying an additional 882,811 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,133,000 after buying an additional 786,127 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after buying an additional 502,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,958.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,092,000 after buying an additional 475,467 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $194.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.90.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

