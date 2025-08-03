Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 58,390 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,390 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $52,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ecofi Investissements SA increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
Shares of EMR stock opened at $141.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.28.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR
Insider Activity at Emerson Electric
In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.