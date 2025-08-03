Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on October 22nd

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.
Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of CMCSA opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.77.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Comcast
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- What is a Dividend King?
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.