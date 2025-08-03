Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on October 22nd

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.77.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

