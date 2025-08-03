Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 63,641 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,481,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 63,641 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $97,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCP Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 239,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 290,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,344,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,668,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,258,000 after buying an additional 450,364 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $260,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.09.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,817,421.76. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.25. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

