Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 241,651 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,211,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,651 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 1.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $191,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,857,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372,718 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,005,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

