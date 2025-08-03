HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st.

HF Sinclair has a payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HF Sinclair to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

DINO opened at $42.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.04 and a beta of 0.97.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 21.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 15.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

