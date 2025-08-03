Scotia Capital Inc. Has $71.74 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,446,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,513 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $71,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,523,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,855,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,860,000 after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,105,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,951,000 after purchasing an additional 721,935 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,510,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,132,000 after purchasing an additional 467,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,179,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,645,000 after purchasing an additional 563,677 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.2%

NTR opened at $58.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.74%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.