Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 26th

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th.
Ryan Specialty has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryan Specialty to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.
Ryan Specialty Stock Down 5.3%
Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.21.
Ryan Specialty Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ryan Specialty
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.