OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th.

OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 174.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 134.7%.

OFS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $8.30 on Friday. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in OFS Capital by 130,533.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in OFS Capital by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in OFS Capital by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the period. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

