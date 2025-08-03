Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Interface had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $375.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Interface updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Interface Trading Up 19.4%

Interface stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Interface has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $27.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TILE. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Interface from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interface

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interface news, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $392,206.36. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 130,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,059.88. This represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Interface by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 151,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 5.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interface by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Interface by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.