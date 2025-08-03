Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Announces Earnings Results

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $9.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.29 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Mitsui & Co. had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 billion.

Mitsui & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITSY opened at $412.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.50. Mitsui & Co. has a 52 week low of $333.10 and a 52 week high of $478.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Mitsui & Co. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

