Pearson (LON:PSON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 24.50 ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pearson had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.83%.

LON PSON opened at GBX 1,137.50 ($15.10) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,082.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,189.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 1,010 ($13.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,401 ($18.60). The company has a market capitalization of £7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, insider Annette Thomas acquired 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,077 ($14.30) per share, with a total value of £3,747.96 ($4,974.73). Also, insider Alison Dolan acquired 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,077 ($14.30) per share, for a total transaction of £10,780.77 ($14,309.49). Insiders bought 4,651 shares of company stock worth $5,009,127 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data.

