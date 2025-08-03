F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Posts Earnings Results

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 10.47 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. F&C Investment Trust had a net margin of 95.33% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

F&C Investment Trust Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,158 ($15.37) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.62. F&C Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 900.75 ($11.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,202.67 ($15.96). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,115.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,106.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,121 ($14.88) per share, with a total value of £986.48 ($1,309.37). Insiders have bought a total of 287 shares of company stock worth $315,296 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust was founded in 1868 to bring the benefits of investing to a wider audience, we’re the oldest investment trust in the world.

F&C aims to provide a reliable foundation to deliver steady, long-term capital growth and a health dividend income. F&C has delivered increasing dividends for 54 years and is classified by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) as a Dividend Hero.

The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested.

