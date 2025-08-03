Contrasting Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) & Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Free Report) and Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mestek and Comfort Systems USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mestek alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mestek 0 0 0 0 0.00 Comfort Systems USA 0 1 4 0 2.80

Comfort Systems USA has a consensus price target of $635.60, indicating a potential downside of 8.71%. Given Comfort Systems USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Comfort Systems USA is more favorable than Mestek.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mestek $398.17 million 0.85 $59.39 million $10.72 4.20 Comfort Systems USA $7.03 billion 3.50 $522.43 million $19.46 35.78

This table compares Mestek and Comfort Systems USA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Comfort Systems USA has higher revenue and earnings than Mestek. Mestek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comfort Systems USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Mestek has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comfort Systems USA has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Mestek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Comfort Systems USA shares are held by institutional investors. 65.2% of Mestek shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Comfort Systems USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mestek and Comfort Systems USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mestek 20.17% N/A N/A Comfort Systems USA 9.01% 39.33% 14.76%

Summary

Comfort Systems USA beats Mestek on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mestek

(Get Free Report)

Mestek, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers. It also provides a range of aftermarket services, such as OEM replacement parts for existing and used equipment, and on-site service support and training services. In addition, it engages in equipment rebuilding and electrical installation works; and tube and pipe production and fabrication. Further, the company offers custom metal-framed skylights, canopies, curtain walls, covered walkways, rain screens/wall-cladding, structural glass/point fixed glass, and ornamental metal products. Additionally, it provides operable and fixed solar shading louver systems; and architectural louvers, grilles, vision screens, penthouses, and brise soleil fixed sunshades. Mestek, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is based in Westfield, Massachusetts.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection. It also engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) and related systems in new buildings; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of MEP systems in existing buildings. In addition, the company provides remote monitoring of power usage, temperature, pressure, humidity and air flow for MEP and other building systems. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mestek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mestek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.