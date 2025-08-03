Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Plans $0.09 Aug 25 Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a aug 25 dividend on Friday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, August 29th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BRW opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

