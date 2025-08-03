Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Plans $0.09 Aug 25 Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a aug 25 dividend on Friday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, August 29th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of BRW opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $8.49.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
