Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.66. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.34 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

