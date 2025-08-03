Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.66. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17.
About Berkshire Hills Bancorp
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.
